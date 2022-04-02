Laugh A Minute seeking quick double in Cork highlight

Laugh A Minute returns to defend his crown in the Cork Stakes on Sunday – a week on from handicap success at the Curragh.

The seven-year-old’s victory came on a famous afternoon for his trainer Ado McGuinness, who struck with stable star A Case Of You in Dubai.

“He was very good last week. He’s got buckets of ability, but he needs races to fall his way. Colin (Keane) was superb on him the other day,” said McGuinness.

“It was good to see the horse (Volatile Analyst) that beat him at York win in Doncaster at the weekend.

“He won in Cork last year and we’d like a little bit more juice in the ground – I don’t want it to dry up too much.”

Leading the opposition to McGuinness’ charge is Logo Hunter, who makes his long-awaited return to action.

Despite placing in each of his two starts for Ger Lyons, the four-year-old was snapped up for the bargain price of 5,000 guineas in October 2020.

He went on to enjoy a magical campaign for trainer Michael Browne last season, winning four of his seven starts including Listed victories at Naas in May and Cork in June.

With Logo Hunter having been off since July, Browne had been hoping to send his charge to Saudi Arabia and Dubai earlier this year, but those international plans were shelved due to a high temperature.

Instead he makes his comeback in this weekend’s six-furlong Listed event.

💨 Twilight leaves her rivals in a spin A stunning performance from Twilight Spinner who takes the step up to Listed company in her stride with an impressive win in the Cecil Frail for @shanefifigray & @omeararacing at @haydockraces pic.twitter.com/6a0EghwASN — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 21, 2021

Another major contender is Twilight Spinner, who was hugely impressive in a Listed contest at Haydock in the spring of last year and subsequently changed hands and joined Joseph O’Brien.

On her first start for her new connections, she was second to Art Power in the Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh and O’Brien is looking forward to her return.

He said: “Twilight Spinner ran really well on her only run for us. It looks a really good race at Cork, but the intention is to run and see how we go.

“I think she’s a filly that will be competitive in Group races, hopefully.

“It’s hard for the sprinting fillies as they have to take on the colts really.”