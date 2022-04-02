Jonbon on course for Aintree on Friday

Jonbon features among 24 entries for the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Friday.

Douvan’s full-brother lost his unbeaten record but little else in finishing second to his spectacular Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Henderson is also represented by First Street.

Willie Mullins has entered El Fabiolo, who will be having his second start for the Closutton handler after missing an intended engagement at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Fred Winter winner Brazil, County Hurdle third Colonel Mustard and Imperial Cup hero Suprise Package are other possibles from Ireland.

L’Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor were first and second in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Festival and could renew rivalry – and clash with Bravemansgame – in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase over three miles and a furlong.

A total of 13 have been entered, including Kim Muir victor Chambard.

Last year’s winner Fakir D’oudairies is one of 12 in the Marsh Chase. Better known as the Melling, the Grade One could also see Captain Guinness, Funambule Sivola and Editeur Du Gite run.

Senior Citizen and Samcro are among the 45 left in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase.