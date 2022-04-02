Search

02 Apr 2022

Jonbon on course for Aintree on Friday

Jonbon on course for Aintree on Friday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Jonbon features among 24 entries for the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Friday.

Douvan’s full-brother lost his unbeaten record but little else in finishing second to his spectacular Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Henderson is also represented by First Street.

Willie Mullins has entered El Fabiolo, who will be having his second start for the Closutton handler after missing an intended engagement at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Fred Winter winner Brazil, County Hurdle third Colonel Mustard and Imperial Cup hero Suprise Package are other possibles from Ireland.

L’Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor were first and second in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Festival and could renew rivalry – and clash with Bravemansgame – in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase over three miles and a furlong.

A total of 13 have been entered, including Kim Muir victor Chambard.

Last year’s winner Fakir D’oudairies is one of 12 in the Marsh Chase. Better known as the Melling, the Grade One could also see Captain Guinness, Funambule Sivola and Editeur Du Gite run.

Senior Citizen and Samcro are among the 45 left in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media