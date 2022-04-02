Landmark winner for Michael Scudamore with Do Your Job

Michael Scudamore celebrated the first graded win of his training career as Do Your Job justified favouritism in the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr.

The eight-year-old has mixed it with some of the best young chasers around this season, finishing second to Edwardstone in the Wayward Lad and Third Time Lucki in the Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster.

Winner of a handicap at Newcastle last time out, he was sent off 11-8 market leader in a field of five and was ridden confidently by Richard Patrick.

Do Your Job - The progressive novice (11/8 fav) goes about his business in professional style to provide Michael Scudamore with a first Grade 2 success at Ayr. Richard Patrick did the steering.

As Minella Drama, the only previous graded winner in the race, threw away his chance with some sloppy jumping down the back straight, Do Your Job was gaining ground at each fence.

He soon joined Il Ridoto at the head of affairs and once he hit the front he drew further and further clear.

Minella Drama stayed on in the straight, eventually catching Il Ridoto for second, but he was beaten five lengths.