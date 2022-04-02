Win My Wings storms to Scottish National glory on famous day for Christian Williams

Christian Williams dominated the Coral Scottish Grand National as Win My Wings led home stablemate Kitty’s Light in the Ayr showpiece.

Former jockey Williams had saddled the first two home in the Coral Trophy at Kempton in February and on the same afternoon Win My Wings won the Eider Chase at Newcastle.

He probably never thought he would equal that achievement – but in saddling the first two home in Scotland’s biggest race, the Welsh trainer once again proved there are not many better when it comes to training staying chasers.

Win My Wings – the 13-2 joint-favourite with Kitty’s Light – was ridden with extreme confidence by Irish amateur Rob James, whose 7lb claim offset almost all the 8lb rise she incurred for winning at Newcastle.

A 1-2 for Christian Williams in the Coral Scottish Grand National as Win My Wings leads home Kitty's Light

James had only ever ridden one other winner in the UK, Milan Native in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, but is one of the most prolific winning point-to-point jockeys in Ireland.

Having settled his mare in mid-division behind a generous early pace, he kept out of trouble on the outside before joining Ask A Honey Bee a long way from home.

Stamina is the winner’s forte and as the likes of Major Dundee and Ashtown Lad began to tire, Win My Wings just pulled further and further clear.

James allowed her to coast home after the last, as Kitty’s Light stayed on dourly to claim second, seven lengths adrift. Major Dundee was third with Fidux fourth.