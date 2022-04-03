Search

03 Apr 2022

Malavath to test Classic claims at Deauville

03 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Breeders’ Cup runner-up Malavath will head for the Prix Imprudence on her way to either the French or English Guineas.

The chestnut was last seen at Del Mar in November, finishing just half a length behind Pizza Bianca in the Grade One Juvenile Fillies Turf on her first run over a mile.

Prior to that the filly had been campaigned exclusively over six furlongs, with a Group Two success in the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte at Chantilly the culmination of her French two-year-old season.

Now three, the daughter of Mehmas is set to make her seasonal debut over an intermediate trip of seven furlongs on Thursday, after which she is likely to take up an engagement in either the English or French 1000 Guineas.

“She is very well, she’s running in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville,” Graffard said.

“She has an entry for Newmarket, she will run in either the English or French Guineas, depending on how she runs (at Deauville).

“She’s been very impressive, I just hope the ground won’t be too soft at Deauville as I think she’s better on good ground.”

Graffard also has early-season plans pencilled in for Qipco Champion Stakes winner Sealiway, who made his first start for the stable in February when heading out to Riyadh for the Saudi Cup and finishing 13th of 14th runners.

The Group Two Prix d’Harcourt at Longchamp on Sunday is his intended starting point, after which a run in the Prix Ganay will be considered.

“You’ll probably see him in the Prix d’Harcourt at Longchamp,” he said.

“After that we will look at the Prix Ganay for him, and then we will see how he goes and what we want to do.”

