Search

04 Apr 2022

Flooring Porter headlines Liverpool Hurdle contenders

Flooring Porter headlines Liverpool Hurdle contenders

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter is among 10 entries for the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge produced another dominant front-running performance to successfully defend his crown at last month’s Cheltenham Festival under an inspired ride from Danny Mullins.

Last season the seven-year-old rounded off his season at Punchestown, but Cromwell recently raised the possibility of him instead lining up on Merseyside before a potential trip to France later in the year.

His likely rivals on Grand National day include Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up Thyme Hill, who won last year’s Liverpool Hurdle for Philip Hobbs.

Nicky Henderson looks set to saddle Champ, who won the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle over this course and distance last season in 2019 and was only four lengths behind Flooring Porter when fourth just over three weeks ago.

Thomas Darby and Molly Ollys Wishes are also in the mix for the extended three-mile contest.

Alan King’s Edwardstone will bid to supplement his Arkle success in the Poundland Maghull Novices’ Chase.

The eight-year-old has won his last five races over fences and will be widely expected to crown his tremendous season with another top-level success.

His biggest threat on ratings is Dan Skelton’s Third Time Lucki, who has already been beaten by Edwardstone twice this term, but will at least be fresh having sidestepped Cheltenham.

Gentleman De Mee is an interesting contender from Ireland for Willie Mullins.

The first of three Grade Ones on the card is the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, in which Stage Star could bid to bounce back from a disappointing run on soft ground at the Festival.

Nicky Henderson has given Supreme runner-up Jonbon the option of stepping up to two and a half miles for the first time, having also entered him for the two-mile Top Novices’ Hurdle on Thursday. Walking On Air is another possible for Henderson.

Ballymore runner-up Three Stripe Life, King’s North Lodge, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle winner Banbridge and Skelton’s pair of Elle Est Bell and Lac De Constance also feature

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media