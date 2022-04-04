Search

04 Apr 2022

Lavery has Classics in mind for New Energy

Lavery has Classics in mind for New Energy

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Sheila Lavery has Newmarket’s Qipco 2000 Guineas in mind for New Energy after he finished third at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Having won on his debut last season he then disappointed in the Killavullen Stakes.

New Energy turned the form around in no uncertain terms with the winner of that race, though, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Glounthaune, who could finish only fifth behind Ger Lyons’ winner Dr Zempf.

“We spent all winter just trying to teach him to settle and relax and I think it did work, he still needs to settle a bit more but I’m much happier with how he ran (on Saturday) than how he ran in the Killavullan,” said Lavery.

“He came home and ate up, we were very happy with his run and all seems good.

“We were delighted with him, he wasn’t fully wound up so he should improve from that as well.”

The chestnut holds entries for both the English and Irish Guineas, though Lavery is favouring the Newmarket race providing the going does not prove to be too firm.

“As long as the ground isn’t too fast, Newmarket would be on our radar for the Guineas,” she said.

“He’s in both Irish and English, I know he’ll be below the ratings of the other horses but he’s only run three times and I think you can just put a line through his run in the Killavullan.

“I think he deserves to have his chance and if everything stays on track then that’s where we’ll be heading.

“He took the race very well, he’s got speed, he will stay as he’s got a really good cruising speed.

“That said, if Newmarket comes up too fast then he won’t go to Newmarket and we will look at the Irish Guineas.

“Either way we were very happy with him, he’s an exciting horse to have.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media