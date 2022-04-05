Search

05 Apr 2022

Sizing Pottsie leads Topham tilt for Harrington

Sizing Pottsie leads Topham tilt for Harrington

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Jessica Harrington is planning to launch a twin assault on the Randox Topham Chase at Aintree.

The Moone-based trainer’s leading contender for Friday’s race over the Grand National fences appears to be Sizing Pottsie, who was last seen winning the Grade Two Webster Cup at Navan last month.

He is set to be joined by Discordantly, who landed a handicap chase at Leopardstown before being pulled up in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

The latter also holds an entry in the Grand National itself, but is 54th on the order of entry and will not make the cut, meaning he is poised to take in the shorter race.

Harrington said: “Hopefully Discordantly will run in the Topham, he’s in good form. I hope they don’t have a standing start because he blew his chance at Cheltenham with a standing start.

“He’s jumping well and two-mile-five is probably his ideal distance, he won over it in Leopardstown.

“As long as it’s not heavy ground he doesn’t mind it.”

Of Sizing Pottsie, she added: “He will run as well. He’s in great order, he won well last time.

“He’ll stay well and jumps well. It doesn’t matter if it gets soft for him at all.”

Harrington’s other likely runner on Merseyside is Ashdale Bob, who is a general 10-1 shot for the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle on Saturday.

The trainer feels the seven-year-old “could be placed” in the three-mile Grade One off the back of finishing third under a big weight in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media