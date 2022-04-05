Search

05 Apr 2022

Staying star Trueshan back in action at Nottingham

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Flat racing fans are in for a midweek treat at Nottingham on Wednesday as star stayer Trueshan makes his seasonal reappearance in the Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes.

Alan King’s charge enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2021 – recording big-race victories in the Goodwood Cup, the Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at Ascot.

Suitable cut in the ground has allowed King to get his charge back on the racecourse a month earlier than last season and he will be short odds to give weight and a beating to his four rivals.

King is keen to warn, however, that he will improve for the outing.

“He’s ready to start back and I just thought with the ground the way it is we’d get him out,” said the Barbury Castle handler.

“I’ve left plenty to work on, but it’s a good starting point I think. He was ready to run in this race last year, but of course last spring we had firm ground everywhere so we had to keep waiting.

“He’s ready to start, but this not the be all and end all. It’s just a case of getting a spin into him and working up to bigger targets later in the year.

“He’s a grand horse, but he does have to give 7lb away, so we will see.”

It promises to be another big week for King, who will turn his attentions back to the jumping game when Edwardstone bids to follow up his Arkle success in Saturday’s Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

He added: “I think the nerves will come when Edwardstone runs at Aintree, not when Trueshan runs at Nottingham.

“I’m actually at a wedding on Wednesday, so I might not even see Trueshan run!

“Edwardstone has his last little breeze on Wednesday morning and provided that goes well, he’ll be all set for Saturday.”

