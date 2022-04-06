Search

06 Apr 2022

Pearls Galore sets up big season with victory at Leopardstown

Pearls Galore sets up big season with victory at Leopardstown

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

High-class mare Pearls Galore returned to action with victory in the Listed Gradguide Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown.

Paddy Twomey’s stable star was a narrow second in the Matron Stakes before filling the same spot in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day.

She signed off for the campaign with a fine effort at the Breeders’ Cup when sixth behind Space Blues in the Mile, and big targets will again await this season.

Although it took a while for her to hit top gear, she eventually pulled two and a half lengths clear of Pretreville to justify 4-5 favouritism.

“I picked the race out a good while ago, but I thought the ground would be softer. My owner was less keen than me to run, but I liked the idea of running in a prep race like this,” said Twomey.

“I had to convince my owner that it was a good idea.

“I called for her to stay in training, they wanted to retire her, and the aim is to win a Group One.

“I have her in the Lockinge, but I doubt she’ll go there. She’s not a Group Two winner yet and the Ridgewood Pearl Stakes at the Curragh and the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot are likely options. But she is in the Lockinge and I wouldn’t rule it out.

“Then obviously we’ll look at fillies’ races and I’d say the owner would like to go back to America with her eventually. I’d say she’d suit America.

“She was just ready to run today and it’s just wherever she takes us now. She’s not very big so she won’t take lots of racing, but she’s a five-year-old so she’ll take more than she has before.

“She’s run on firm and heavy and it’s been the same result so I’d say she’s more versatile than I thought she was.”

He added: “It’s be great if she could win a Group One, the trainer would like to win one and it would be great for her if she could win one.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media