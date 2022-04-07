Sagaro Stakes possibility for Trueshan after winning return

Alan King is considering the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot as a potential next port of call for Trueshan following his successful return to action at Nottingham on Wednesday.

Last season’s Goodwood Cup, Prix du Cadran and Long Distance Cup winner was unsurprisingly a short price to give weight and a beating to three rivals in the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes.

With regular partner Hollie Doyle in the saddle, Trueshan ultimately got the job done in fine style and will step back up in class on his next start.

Trueshan is back! The staying star makes a triumphant return for Alan King and @HollieDoyle1 in the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes at @NottsRacecourse 👏 pic.twitter.com/nHySQxqwdL — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 6, 2022

King has already expressed his desire to have a crack at the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, granted suitable conditions, and has raised the possibility of a warm-up at the Berkshire circuit on April 27.

“It was a lovely comeback. It was good to get him out and get started and all is good this morning,” said the Barbury Castle handler.

“I wouldn’t rule out the Sagaro at Ascot in three weeks if the ground is right. Otherwise we obviously have the Yorkshire Cup (at York) and Sandown (Henry II Stakes) next month, so we’ll see.

“I would think we’ll give him one more run (before Royal Ascot), but the ground has to be right.”