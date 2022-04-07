Search

Epatante wins as she likes in Aintree Hurdle

07 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Class came to the fore in the Betway Aintree Hurdle as brilliant mare Epatante ran out an easy winner.

The former champion hurdler had cruised into contention under Aidan Coleman, who was still sat motionless on the mare approaching the final flight.

While Zanahiyr (15-8 favourite) was within hailing distance on the run to the last, he looked set to be on the wrong end of the battle when he took a heavy fall, leaving Nicky Henderson’s Epatante (2-1) to come home alone.

Zanahiyr and Jack Kennedy escaped unscathed from the fall, which saw Guard Your Dreams badly hampered and Sam Twiston-Davies unshipped when in with a chance of finishing third.

It has been an almost perfect season for Epatante, who has been right back to her best, dead-heating in the Fighting Fifth, winning the Christmas Hurdle and finishing second to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle.

Epatante has been first, third and second in the last three Champion Hurdles and is still only eight, and having proved her stamina for two and a half miles now, she has opened up further options.

The five-year-old Monmiral came from the back to claim second, but he was beaten 14 lengths.

