Search

11 Apr 2022

Party all business for Ian Williams at Aintree

Party all business for Ian Williams at Aintree

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Party Business showed plenty of heart to fend off Ilikedwayurthinkin in the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle, the opening event on Randox Grand National Day at Aintree.

Trained by Ian Williams and ridden by 3lb claimer Charlie Todd, Party Business (11-2) was making the best of his way home as he jumped the third-last in the lead in the extended three-mile contest.

However, Ilikedwayurthinkin appeared to be tanking along in behind and it looked certain the 16-1 shot would reel in Party Business as the pair approached the last in unison.

Ilikedwayurthinkin may have just edged in front on the run to the line, but Party Business responded to Todd’s every urging and eventually came home a three-quarter-length winner. Mill Green was a further 12 lengths back in third.

Williams said: “It looked a bit of a messy race for him, but he finished strong. He was nearly brought down twice, but it was a solid run from the last and a real battle, with the front two well clear. It’s always better to be on the winner than the second.

“It’s great for the owners, Mark (Sheasby, Eventmasters). They’ve been with me a long time and brought around 1,000 people today. One of our original horses, Latchford, was down to Mark.

“It’s great to be here on the big stage. He was actually anti coming to Liverpool and when they went by the stands on the first circuit I thought he was probably right, fortunately he got his confidence and put up a sterling effort.

“I would think that will be it for this season and he’ll probably go chasing next season, with maybe a run over hurdles first.”

Of the runner-up, trainer Gavin Cromwell added: “It was a good run. We’ll see how he is but might look at Punchestown.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media