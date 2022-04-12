Royal Kahala on the sidelines after Cheltenham injury

Peter Fahey’s smart hurdler Royal Kahala will not be seen again this term after picking up an injury during the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The mare has won twice this season, taking a Grade Three by a neck at Leopardstown in December and then Gowran Park’s Grade Two Galmoy Hurdle in January.

A trip overseas to England followed as the bay lined up for the Grade One feature at the Festival, but she finished eighth in a field of 10 after sustaining an injury during the race.

Fahey does not yet know the full extent of the setback but is hopeful that it will not prove to be severe.

“She’s out for the year, she got an injury at Cheltenham,” he said.

“She was lame and is out for the season.

“We’ll know in the next week or so how serious it is, it’s fingers crossed at the moment.”