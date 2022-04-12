Search

12 Apr 2022

‘All systems go’ for Cachet and 1000 Guineas after Nell Gwyn success

12 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Cachet advertised her Classic credentials with victory in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket.

George Boughey’s daughter of Aclaim, who was placed in both the Rockfel Stakes and Fillies’ Mile at HQ as a two-year-old, ran out a convincing winner of the renowned 1000 Guineas trial, drawing two-and-a-half-lengths clear of the second Almohandesah, with Hello You back in third.

Despite racing somewhat on her own towards the stands side of the Rowley Mile, the Highclere-owned filly – completing a treble for William Buick – was always up with the pace and bounded to the front as the field hit the two-furlong pole.

Once she took the lead there was no passing and it is now all systems go for the Qipco-sponsored Classic back at Newmarket on May 1, for which Cachet was cut to 20-1 by both Paddy Power and Coral.

Boughey said: “I kept saying at the backend of last year that she was slightly weak and she did incredibly well over the winter. She went to the National Stud and had a proper break.

“She came back from Del Mar (close fourth in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf) and had 10 days on the walker and didn’t miss a day from then until now, which is a huge attribute for her.

“We’ve been able to get the work in when we’ve wanted and while she was fit today, she will step forward again.

“She’s obviously a high-class filly and we’ll come back here for the Guineas and give it a good go.

“The mile is the question mark, but she loves the track here which is a huge string to her bow.

“She’ll be giving us a good shout a furlong out, I hope.”

He added: “It’s massive to win a race like this. It’s our third full year, we had four horses a couple of years ago and to have a horse owned by Highclere winning a Classic trial is everything really.

“We won the Pretty Polly last year with Mystery Angel and she went on to be our first Classic runner in the Oaks and finished second.

“All systems go for the Guineas with this filly.”

