Ameynah cut for 1000 Guineas after Newmarket victory

Roger Varian is not ruling out a tilt at the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Ameynah after she impressed in the opening race at Newmarket on Wednesday.

Runner-up over the course and distance in October, the daughter of Exceed And Excel was an even-money favourite to go one better on her return to action in the Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Always travelling well in the hands of David Egan, Ameynah readily kicked almost four lengths clear in the last of seven furlongs, prompting Paddy Power to cut her Guineas odds to 25-1 from 50-1.

Varian is keen to let the dust settle on her victory before deciding on her participation in the first fillies’ Classic of the season, however.

Ameynah, who holds an entry in the 1000 Guineas, runs out an impressive winner of the opening race @NewmarketRace for @varianstable and @DavidEgan99 pic.twitter.com/3RvPt9BE6L — Ashley Iveson (@AshIveson) April 13, 2022

He said: “She ran really well here on her debut. She was crowded in a big field and backed off, but really finished her race off well.

“She’s a filly we hold in quite high regard so it’s nice to see her come to the races and put in a performance like that.

“I don’t think I’ll rule it (1000 Guineas) out. We like her and she has won nicely, but it is only a maiden. We’re in a nice position where we can watch the trials this week.

“She’s a big filly with loads of scope. If she could have got out three weeks ago on the all-weather, we maybe could have come here for a Nell Gwyn, but we didn’t so she was only ready to run this week.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race and how she works over the next couple of weeks. She’s hopefully got an exciting season ahead of her and where she’ll go next, we’ll give it some thought.”