Search

14 Apr 2022

Gosden pinpoints Derby trial as key for Reach For The Moon

Gosden pinpoints Derby trial as key for Reach For The Moon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

John Gosden is still optimistic of making the Cazoo Derby with The Queen’s Reach For The Moon, who is a best priced 10-1 for the Epsom Classic.

Having advertised his talents by finishing second at Yarmouth and to Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot in his first two appearances, the Clarehaven charge won two on the bounce at Newbury and Sandown before finishing his two-year-old campaign with a second at Doncaster in the Champagne Stakes.

It was the bay’s impressive four-length Solario Stakes victory that marked him out as a Classic contender, however, the Sea The Stars colt suffered a season-ending setback following his Doncaster outing.

He told ITV Racing: “He’s coming back, but it’s a slow process and whether it all comes too soon, we’ll know more in three weeks really.

“The key thing is by the middle of May he is running in a trial and time will be of the essence.

“At the moment he’s moving along well, but you know, when you get an interruption like that and he went back home, then came back to us, it’s not the ideal flow through the autumn, winter and spring, that’s for certain.”

When asked about the pressure of getting the royal runner ready for Epsom as Her Majesty attempts to finally land the one Classic that has so far eluded her, Gosden was insistent that the well-being of the horse is the only thing that matters.

“You do what’s right by the horse and that is what we will do no matter what anyone thinks, and that is what the owner would want,” added the Clarehaven handler.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media