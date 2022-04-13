Ameynah stakes Classic claim with Newmarket victory

Roger Varian is not ruling out a tilt at the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Ameynah after she impressed in the opening race at Newmarket on Wednesday.

Runner-up over the course and distance in October, the daughter of Exceed And Excel was an even-money favourite to go one better on her return to action in the Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Always travelling well in the hands of David Egan, Ameynah readily kicked almost four lengths clear in the last of seven furlongs, prompting Paddy Power to cut her Guineas odds to 25-1 from 50-1.

Varian is keen to let the dust settle on her victory before deciding on her participation in the first fillies’ Classic of the season, however.

He said: “She ran really well here on her debut. She was crowded in a big field and backed off, but really finished her race off well.

“She’s a filly we hold in quite high regard so it’s nice to see her come to the races and put in a performance like that.

“I don’t think I’ll rule it (1000 Guineas) out. We like her and she has won nicely, but it is only a maiden. We’re in a nice position where we can watch the trials this week.

“She’s a big filly with loads of scope. If she could have got out three weeks ago on the all-weather, we maybe could have come here for a Nell Gwyn, but we didn’t so she was only ready to run this week.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race and how she works over the next couple of weeks. She’s hopefully got an exciting season ahead of her and where she’ll go next, we’ll give it some thought.”

New London emerged as another potential Classic contender for Charlie Appleby after notching a second course win in the bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes.

The 6-4 shot and William Buick got the better of another previous Godolphin-owned winner in Aldous Huxley (11-10 favourite) by two and a quarter lengths – teeing him up for a possible Derby trial.

Appleby said: “I loved the way he hit the rising ground and went away in the end.

“He’s a lazy horse at home and I was sort of sitting on the fence about what he might do this afternoon, which is why we brought him here instead of going straight into a Derby trial.

“He’ll go into a Derby trial now, but I didn’t want to dive straight into one as on home evidence he’s still a big baby and I thought it might be too much too soon.

“We’ll probably send him to Lingfield. He’s a nice horse, but he’s still very much learning on the job, so going to Lingfield will be good for him, even if he gets beat.”

Tranquil Night (3-1 favourite) made it a hat-trick on the day for Appleby and Buick in the closing Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap. The pair also struck with Native Trail in the Craven Stakes.

Francesco Clemente created a big impression in the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes.

A field of 13 unraced juveniles went to post and John and Thady Gosden’s 3-1 shot was much the best – putting 15-8 favourite Secret State in his place by two and a quarter lengths under Frankie Dettori.

Kiteflyer, trained by Sir Michael Stoute for The Queen, was just a nose further behind in third.

“He’d done plenty of changing over the winter – he’s grown a lot and lengthened a bit,” Thady Gosden said of the winner.

“He’s a Dubawi with plenty of scope. He was obviously very green in the race and got a bump out the gates which didn’t help, but he enjoyed the ground and picked up nicely.

“This is always a competitive race and he’ll come on for it and is still learning plenty. This was the first run of his life, so it’s probably best to take the sensible route and find a novice for him somewhere, rather than chucking him straight in at the deep end.”

Kevin Ryan and Neil Callan teamed up to land the bet365 Handicap with 25-1 shot Anadora.

Ryan said: “She’s a filly we liked a lot last year, she’s very genuine and has done well over the winter.

“Neil said when he got on her she felt like a colt, which is always a good sign, and she gets the stiff six furlongs well.

“She puts a lot into her races, so we’ll get her nice and fresh again and see what the handicapper does. Eventually you’d be hoping she could pick up some black type somewhere.”