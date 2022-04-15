Jumbly bringing strong claims to Fred Darling table

Roger and Harry Charlton’s Jumbly begins her campaign at Newbury on Saturday as she takes on the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes.

The filly was a three-time winner last term, taking a maiden and a novice before lining up for the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket and coming home fourth behind Hello You, Cachet and Oscula.

Following that performance she was entered in the Listed Radley Stakes and was a highly convincing four-and-three-quarter-length winner over the same course and distance as this weekend’s assignment.

“Jumbly is in great form and we were delighted with her last year,” said Harry Charlton.

Wow! What a performance from Jumbly and Hollie Doyle, as they run away with the @GallopingToGive 10 Years with a Transplant Stakes. A great cause and a great show from the Roger Charlton-trained daughter of Gleneagles in this Listed contest. pic.twitter.com/NKrcQgOUdl — Newbury Racecourse (@NewburyRacing) October 23, 2021

“She didn’t handle the dip at Newmarket in the Rockfel and just got a little bit behind the hardier runners like Hello You and Cachet and didn’t quite catch them up.

“We then went back to Newbury and it was heavy and we didn’t think she would want soft, but she showed she has an incredible mind and a great attitude and she really knuckled down and won well.

“We’re excited to get back on a sounder surface and it will guide us to what trip and what level we’re running at for the rest of the year.”

He added: “She’ll stay a mile and Thistle Bird, her dam, was best over 10 furlongs, but started at a mile.

“So it’s not proper stamina, but it’s enough to say she’ll stay a mile and after that we’ll see.

“She’s a really lovely mover, so I wouldn’t say ground will be important.”

A smart performance from Jumbly who extends her unbeaten record to two races as she coasts to victory in the @IrishChampsWknd @BritishEBF "Confined" Fillies' Novice Stakes under @OsborneSaffie for trainer @RogerCharlton 🏇💨 pic.twitter.com/dj0HQuUkaC — Kempton Park Racecourse (@kemptonparkrace) September 3, 2021

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Heat Of The Moment will be tested at Group level for the first time having only been seen once on track so far.

The filly was an impressive winner on her sole start, taking a Yarmouth novice by two and a half lengths for owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing in October.

That performance was on good to soft ground, however, and Chapple Hyam is hoping there will be enough cut for the daughter of Bobby’s Kitten.

“I want her to turn up but I want some give in the ground,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to run her on good to firm, so we’ll see what happens weather-wise.

RACE 2 RESULT – @BritishEBF Fillies' Novice Stakes 🥇 Heat Of The Moment🥈 Favourite Child🥉 Cookies And Creme Jockey: @JimCrowley1978 Trainer: @janechapplehyam Owners: Miss K Rausing 📸: @leaderboard3 pic.twitter.com/apUcgLRzwn — Great Yarmouth Races (@GTYarmouthRaces) October 19, 2021

“I’m more hopeful than confident, because this is just her second start, but I’m very much looking forward to her this season and seeing how she gets on.

“She’s very much a quiet achiever, she does everything nicely. You never know she’s in the gallop and then all of a sudden she pops her head in front – she’s one of those that when she gets on the racecourse, you’ll see a good display.”

Also in action is Richard Fahey’s Barbanera, a bay daughter of Showcasing who ran three times last term and capped her season with third place in the Listed Bosra Sham Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs at Newmarket.

“Barbanera will need to really step up on what she has done, but she has come to hand and we are really pleased with her,” the trainer said.

“She ran well at Newmarket in October and got a bit of black type, so we’ll see what happens, but she has worked nicely.”

Barbanera wins the Racing To School EBF Novice Stakes in the hands of Paul Hanagan; shedding her maiden tag at the second time of asking for trainer @RichardFahey 👏 pic.twitter.com/QBqmxmblQI — York Racecourse (@yorkracecourse) October 8, 2021

The winner of the Bosra Sham was Richard Hannon’s Symphony Perfect, who will cross paths with Fahey’s filly again.

Symphony Perfect had an active two-year-old campaign when running 11 times and winning twice alongside several placings.

“Her work has been very good,” said Hannon. “She got better and better last year. She had a busy year but I am very happy with her and I think she will run a big race.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Shaara won a one-mile maiden at Yarmouth in October and will represent owner-breeder Shadwell Stud.

RACE 1 RESULT – British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes 🥇 Shaara🥈 A Cappella🥉 Yarralumla Jockey: Dane O'Neill Trainer: John & Thady Gosden Owners: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd 📸: @leaderboard3 pic.twitter.com/1scG5wyj6I — Great Yarmouth Races (@GTYarmouthRaces) October 19, 2021

“She’s been very well so far, we’ve made an entry for the French Guineas and she won well last year on her only start,” said Angus Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager.

“She’s potentially a decent filly, we’ve just got to see if she’s up for something like this at this stage of the year or if we’ve got to start more slowly.

“I think she’s going to learn a lot as she’s only had one run and we’ll also know a lot more about her after it – it’s a learning curve for everybody.”

Andrew Balding runs Majestic Glory, a Frankel filly who won the Group Three Sweet Solera last year beating Charlie Appleby’s likely favourite Wild Beauty.

Of the latter, who was a Grade One winner in Canada in September before finishing fifth in the Fillies’ Mile, Appleby told the Godolphin website: “Wild Beauty’s preparation has gone well and the track at Newbury will suit her better than the Rowley Mile.

“We feel that she didn’t particularly handle the course in the Fillies’ Mile and are looking at using this as a springboard to the French 1,000 Guineas.”

Archie Watson’s Nazanin is also already a Group Three winner having claimed the Firth Of Clyde Fillies’ Stakes last year, with Charlie Fellowes’ Eve Lodge victorious at the same level when taking the Sirenia Stakes in September.

Roger Varian’s Carol Ann, Clive Cox’s Benefit and Martyn Meade’s Adelaise complete the field of 12.