Search

15 Apr 2022

Commonwealth Cup possibility for El Caballo as all-weather run goes on

Commonwealth Cup possibility for El Caballo as all-weather run goes on

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

El Caballo managed to fend off the late thrust of Tiber Flow and oblige favourite-backers in the Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle.

Sent off the well-backed 13-8 market leader for trainer Karl Burke and jockey Clifford Lee, El Caballo arrived unbeaten in three all-weather starts, but he had to pull out all the stops to maintain that perfect record.

El Caballo made all in his last two victories and Lee was keen to control the race from the front again, but Hollie Doyle also wanted to dictate matters aboard Space Cowboy, with the pair racing together all the way into the last of the six furlongs.

Lee kicked for home at that point and it looked as though El Caballo – whose only defeat came on debut to the smart Armor – would comfortably prevail, but Tiber Flow was hitting his top stride in behind for Tom Marquand and catching the leader with every stride.

But the post came too soon for him and El Caballo hung on to victory by a short head, with Space Cowboy a further three and a quarter lengths back in third.

Paddy Power go 25-1 about El Caballo for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot following his narrow verdict, and Burke would be eager to charter a path to the June highlight.

He said: “He’s a very good horse. I didn’t know if he was dossing in front or whether that was him, but Cliff (Lee) thinks he’s definitely better over the seven (furlongs).

“We’ll give him an easy two weeks and see, but I’d still be tempted to try him in something like the Sandy Lane (at Haydock) and just see if we can turn him into a Commonwealth Cup horse. A stiff six at Ascot would be pretty good for him.

“He’s easy enough to deal with once he’s out and about. He can be a bit miserable in the box and will have a bite and a kick at you – he’s a proper colt.

“I do think he’s a genuine Group Three/Group Two horse, whether he’s better than that we’ll see.

“I know Maureen (Haggas) really likes the second and I think they’re two nice horses.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media