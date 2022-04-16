Power makes Perfect return with Greenham glory

Perfect Power made a winning return to action when landing the Group Three Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury for Richard Fahey.

Piloted by Christophe Soumillon and the 6-4 favourite, the colt was running for the first time this term after a fruitful two-year-old campaign.

Winning four times from six runs last season, including Group One successes in the Prix Morny and the Middle Park, the son of Ardad consequently holds leading claims for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Very comfortable 😌 Perfect Power takes the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes with relative ease 🥇#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/5iQ1dQlQiV — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 16, 2022

Those claims were further boosted by his comfortable length-and-a-half Greenham victory as he proved for the first time that he can stay seven furlongs and was subsequently slashed from 20-1 to 8-1 with both Betfair and Paddy Power.

Soumillon settled in behind Angel Bleu, who set out to make all, before moving to the front around a furlong out.

Perfect Power lengthened away in impressive style, galloping right to the line hold Lusail, who finished with purpose to grab second, beating Angel Bleu by a nose.