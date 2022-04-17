Search

17 Apr 2022

Alcohol Free poised for Sandown return

Alcohol Free poised for Sandown return

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Qatar Sussex Stakes heroine Alcohol Free could make her seasonal bow in the bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday.

Andrew Balding’s star filly underlined her brilliance when she beat the boys at Goodwood in July.

Up against 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace winner Poetic Flare, Breeders’ Cup Mile victor Order Of Australia, her Falmouth Stakes conqueror Snow Lantern and Summer Mile scorer Tilsit, Alcohol Free displayed a devastating turn of foot to give the Kingsclere handler another notable highlight.

The Jeff Smith-owned daughter of No Nay Never, who ended her juvenile campaign with Group One success in the Cheveley Park at Newmarket, enjoyed a highly fruitful three-year-old campaign, starting off with victory in the Fred Darling at Newbury, before securing a second top-level success with a scintillating display in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Balding is delighted she has stayed in training and she has been pencilled in for a crack at the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 14, should she come through her seasonal debut with flying colours.

Balding confirmed: “Alcohol Free stays in training. She has done well and all being well, I’m hoping she will run in the bet365 Mile at Sandown.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media