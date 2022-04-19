Search

Malex to go on Guineas trial in Tetrarch

Michael O’Callaghan will target the Irish 2,000 Guineas should exciting prospect Malex come though his trial at the Curragh with distinction.

The Kodiac colt won a 20-runner seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh on debut last month and the runner-up has since franked the form with victory at Leopardstown.

After keeping on strongly to score under Leigh Roche, connections are keen to run him in the Tetrarch Stakes at his local track on May 2.

O’Callagham said: “He beat Boundless Ocean first time out and that one has won since. He will go to the Tetrarch, a mile Guineas trial at the Curragh, and he was added into the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the second entry stage.

“Hopefully he will run well and we will go from there if he runs a big race there.

“He has come out of his race at the Curragh very well. He is lovely, big horse and still a big baby.

“He has improved since the Curragh and he will improve for another run as well.”

Awtaad was the last horse to win both the Tetrarch and the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2016 and O’Callaghan feels he warrants his entry in the Classic.

He added: “To do that first time out against horses rated 100, takes a bit of doing.

“He figured things out during the race and he came home well and looks like he will stay a mile no problem. I would say he will go further in time, I’d say probably a mile and a quarter.

“The Irish Guineas trip should suit him.

“We’ll get the Guineas out of the way and we’ll know a lot more after that. A lot of what we are doing now is pre-empting things and guessing, but he has to go and do it now. We’ll learn a lot more about him in the Tetrarch and we’ll go from there, but I don’t think he is ground dependant.”

The Curragh handler is also eyeing a possible Royal Ascot tilt for Crispy Cat, who made all to win a five-furlong Cork maiden two weeks ago. Like Malex, he is also owned by Amo Racing Limited, football agent Kia Joorabchian’s operation.

A son of Ardad, who won the Windsor Castle Stakes at the Royal meeting in 2016, Crispy Cat could bid to follow in his father’s footsteps.

O’Callaghan said: “Cripsy Cat is a lovely horse as well. I know talk is cheap, but there was a lot of talk about two or three others in the same race and I’d say it will work out a good maiden, just going on what we heard.

“He has gone and won as well as he could. He didn’t have a hard race and actually won with a bit in hand. He did it from the front and just relaxed.

“Leigh just asked him to quicken up and he quickened up well, and didn’t get too serious on him.

“He is going to go to the five-furlong Listed First Flyer at the Curragh on May 2, the same day Malex runs in the Tetrarch.

“That will tell us where we are going, if he wins there. He’ll obviously be going to Royal Ascot if he does, fingers crossed.

“At the minute I’d say he is a Norfolk horse or a Windsor Castle horse. He is a five-furlong horse at the minute. He has a lot of speed, but I’d say he’ll get six furlongs come the middle of summer because he relaxes so well. He is out of an Azamour mare as well.

“He is quick but six furlongs won’t be a problem in time.”

