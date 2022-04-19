Search

19 Apr 2022

Gosden ‘pointing’ to York with Reach For The Moon and Stradivarius

Gosden ‘pointing’ to York with Reach For The Moon and Stradivarius

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Two of John Gosden’s big guns are being readied for York’s May meeting, with Reach For The Moon a possibility to join Stradivarius in Yorkshire.

Reach For The Moon, owned by the Queen, is a general 10-1 shot for the Cazoo Derby, which is run on June 4 during Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He was beaten a head in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on his last racecourse appearance in September, with a setback scuppering plans for a final outing.

Gosden intimated last week that he was hoping the Sea The Stars colt, who was also bred by the Queen, would be back in time for a trial before the Classic and he has now nominated the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes on May 12 as an option.

Veteran stayer Stradivarius will run in the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup, a race he has won twice previously.

Gosden said: “They are all fine. Stradivarius will go to York. Both of them will be pointing towards York.

“Stradivarius for the Yorkshire Cup and Reach For The Moon to the Dante. They are going all right at this stage. It is early days.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media