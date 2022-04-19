Johnson Houghton eyeing Listed aim for Suzy’s Shoes

Eve Johnson Houghton is aiming high with Suzy’s Shoes, who was an eye-catching third to Cazoo Oaks contender Life Of Dreams on her reappearance in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury.

An Oaks entrant herself, the daughter of Nathaniel was sent off 10-1 in the hands of Charlie Bishop and having taken a keen hold in the early stages, kept on well to claim a place on the podium in the latter stages.

Impressive! Dubawi filly LIFE OF DREAMS holds an Oaks entry and gets off to the perfect start in the 1m2f maiden @NewburyRacing for Charlie Appleby, William Buick and @godolphin 😍 pic.twitter.com/W2KlQ8Fd86 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 17, 2022

The trainer is delighted with the progress her filly is making and although a Classic bid is perhaps an optimistic aim, she believes she has a smart operator on her hands.

“She is still in the Oaks and I think that is probably flying a bit high,” said Johnson Houghton.

“She ran a lovely race and she was fresh early, so we had to make sure she settled and she came from a bit further back than we wanted. We were not going to beat the winner, but I was really thrilled with her.”

Both her appearances as a two-year-old came at Goodwood, with the form of the fourth she achieved on her second outing, when beaten half a length by Inverness, working out well. The second has since won twice, making a successful reappearance at Newmarket last week, while the third was beaten just a short head next time.

A return to the Sussex Downs could now on the agenda, where the three-year-old could bid for Listed glory in the Height Of Fashion Stakes next month.

“We’ll probably go to the Height of Fashion with her. We know she handles Goodwood and we will then see where we are with her,” added the trainer when outlining future plans.