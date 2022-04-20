Search

20 Apr 2022

Sun King carries Ogden silks to a Bellewstown success

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Sun King provided a poignant success as he triumphed in the colours of the late Sir Robert Ogden at Bellewstown on Wednesday.

The leading owner, businessman and philanthropist died last month at the age of 86, having enjoyed big-race success with the likes of Sans Frontieres and Amazing Maria on the Flat, plus See More Business, Voy Por Ustedes and Marlborough amongst others over the jumps.

Sun King was bred by Ogden and after placing on each of his four previous maiden outings, he finally opened his account in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Ridden by Seamie Heffernan, the Galileo colt, who is also part-owned by Sue Magnier and Michael Tabor, stayed on strongly over a mile to win by a length and a half as the evens favourite.

While he is entered in both the Cazoo Derby and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Aidan O’Brien could aim a little lower in the immediate future.

His representative Chris Armstrong said: “He’s off a mark of 92 and has run in good maidens. He has been unlucky not to get one before now.

“We have him in the Blackwater Handicap (over a mile) at Naas on Monday. There is a chance he might run back, we will see how he comes out of that.

“It is great for Lady Ogden to win in the late Sir Robert’s colours. It is a very momentous win for us to have one in his colours, and hopefully he is looking down and is proud of everyone.”

