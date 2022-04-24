Inspiral ruled out of 1000 Guineas

John and Thady Gosden’s Qipco 1000 Guineas favourite Inspiral will miss the fillies’ Classic next week.

The unbeaten three-year-old had headed the market all winter ever since she concluded her juvenile campaign with a straightforward success in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

She had already won the May Hill at Doncaster prior to that and looked a rock solid proposition for the Guineas.

However, in recent days the market vibes had not been strong and connections admitted on Friday her preparation had not been “100 percent straightforward”.

INSPIRAL has been named the joint-best 2yo filly of 2021 in the European Classifications 🌟 Trained by John & @thadygosden, the homebred daughter of Frankel was unbeaten in four starts as a juvenile, including a dominant win in the Gr.1️⃣ Fillies’ Mile 🏆pic.twitter.com/vkqleJ12MI — Cheveley Park Stud (@CPStudOfficial) January 26, 2022

Chris Richardson, managing director to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “John Gosden had an in-depth discussion with the boss, Mrs Thompson, and following that it was decided that sadly she would miss the 1000 Guineas.

“John Gosden feels she wasn’t really ready for the race and when you receive that advice from a trainer such as John, you follow it and now we’ll look to the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot as part of her programme.

“It is disappointing for all concerned but we must heed their advice.

“Royal Ascot is a favoured meeting of the Thompsons and we’ve had success there previously, it’s the start of the year and we’ve still got lots of opportunities going forward.”

Inspiral’s absence sees Aidan O’Brien’s Tenebrism as the 11-4 market leader with Betfair.