Barley has Royal Ascot ambitions

Martyn Meade is set to hand impressive Nottingham scorer Barley an entry or two at Royal Ascot after removing him from Qipco 2000 Guineas contention.
The Mehmas colt got off the mark with a cosy length success over Post Impressionist in an extended mile novice event.
However, despite at one time holding an entry in the Newmarket colts’ Classic, the Aquis Farm and Manton Park-owned three-year-old will now be given a little more experience before flying higher.
“I think we might look at a race at Doncaster on Guineas day (May 1) or one at Ascot. We might take in one of those on the way.
“I think we will look at something like the Britannia Handicap. He has a little bit of wriggle room hopefully with his mark (86) and we will see how it goes.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.