Frankie Dettori and Dancing Brave inducted into Hall of Fame

Frankie Dettori and Dancing Brave are the latest human and equine stars to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

Dettori is the third jockey upon whom the honour has been bestowed and the only one currently riding, with the Italian joining Lester Piggott and Pat Eddery having been chosen by an independent panel of industry experts.

The jockey requires little introduction and is still in the thick of a sparkling career that has seen him tally over 3,300 British winners, enjoy victory in 270 Group/Grade One races and win 21 Classics – including two Derby triumphs.

Dettori, who is also famed for winning seven races on the same Ascot card, his ‘Magnificent Seven’, said: “Joining the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame gives me an immense feeling of pride and I’m honoured for my career to be recognised in this way, placing me alongside others who I have looked up to my whole life.

“Lester (Piggott) was my idol when I came over from Italy and I was lucky to ride against him on a few occasions, while Pat (Eddery) was the most gifted horseman I have ever seen.

“When I first started out, my ambition was to be a mid-division jockey. This spiralled out of control early on; I quickly became champion jockey, I got an awesome job with Luca (Cumani), and the dream came alive.

“When I first set out on this path, I didn’t quite believe in myself but, as things snowballed, I realised I could make it to become the jockey I am today.”

Dancing Brave is the other new Hall of Fame member and is recognised for his superb career when trained by Guy Harwood and owned by the late Prince Khalid Abdullah.

In 1986 the colt was victorious in the 2000 Guineas, the Eclipse, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, alongside a narrow loss in the Derby.

Both inductions will be officially recognised through a special presentation moment at Newmarket Racecourse on April 30, ahead of the first British Classic of the year, the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

The only horse rated superior to Dancing Brave since international classifications began in 1977 has been Frankel, in the same ownership.

Harwood said: “He was definitely the horse of the decade (1980s), if not amongst the top two or three in the last 40 years. What made him different to others was that most horses were specialists – either specialist milers, mile and a quarter or mile and a half – but Dancing Brave would have been a champion over any distance.

“My absolute standout memory of Dancing Brave has to be winning the Arc de Triomphe; it was one of the occasions where I had complete confidence that the horse was going to win. I was never in any doubt that he was at his best and at his best, he was unbeatable.”