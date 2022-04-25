Search

25 Apr 2022

Romantic Proposal returns with stylish Woodlands verdict

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Romantic Proposal made a perfect return to action with a smooth success in the Listed Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at Naas.

Winner of the Flying Five last term, Romantic Proposal was last seen finishing down the field on heavy ground in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last October.

She was sent off a 3-1 chance to kick off her 2022 campaign with a victory in this five-furlong Listed heat and after racing in behind for Chris Hayes in the first part of the race, she made seamless progress to grab the lead off pacesetter Geocentric inside the distance.

Hayes certainly did not have to get too serious, going on to win by three-quarters of a length with 7-4 favourite Mooneista making late progress to claim third.

Winning trainer Eddie Lynam said: “I just tick away with her and haven’t done a lot with her. She was good.

“They have done a good job here with the ground. They just took the sting out of the ground and she was fine on it. The dream is still alive.

“I knew she was in great form, but I thought she might just need it. She has definitely got stronger.

“She came back from her winter break looking brilliant and hasn’t missed a day. In hindsight, 3-1 about a Group One winner in a Listed race might have been a bit of value!”

Lynam has options in Britain and Ireland for his star sprinter, although the fact she is owned by the Clipper Logistics Group could be a factor in her next target.

The handler added: “She is in two Group Two six-furlong races next month, the Greenlands (at the Curragh) and the Duke of York (at York).

“The jockey and the trainer are sitting on the fence as regards her best trip, so we’ll probably run her over six and then make up our mind about Royal Ascot.

“The Duke Of York is sponsored by a certain crowd called Clipper Logistics, but the Greenlands is a lot nearer home!”

