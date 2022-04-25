Josh Moore could undergo back surgery after positive progress

Josh Moore’s condition is reported to have “further stabilised” and the rider could now undergo back surgery.
Moore suffered multiple injuries when parting company with Gleno at the sixth fence in the Rising Sun Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Haydock on April 16.
He underwent a successful operation on his broken femur last week, but suffered complications due to a chest infection which stalled further treatment.
While still sedated and on a ventilator, Moore’s condition has improved according to the Injured Jockeys Fund.
A statement read: “Josh’s condition has further stabilised today and whilst still sedated on a ventilator in critical care at Aintree Hospital, he can now be considered for surgery on his back at the nearby Walton Centre.
“The Moore Family are very grateful for the support and good wishes they have received from the industry at this difficult time.”
