Search

27 Apr 2022

De Bromhead back to the drawing board with Bob Olinger

De Bromhead back to the drawing board with Bob Olinger

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Henry de Bromhead admitted to being “disappointed” with himself for running Bob Olinger at Punchestown on Tuesday, where the previously unbeaten novice chaser was pulled up.

Despite winning at the Cheltenham Festival he was in the process of being well beaten at Prestbury Park by Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs, who went on to fall at the last when clear.

It later transpired that Bob Olinger pulled a muscle in that race, giving De Bromhead a reason for his lacklustre display.

Having made a full recovery the Waterford trainer was happy to send him into battle once more – but Rachael Blackmore was sending out distress signals early on before pulling up four out.

“It was massively disappointing and I was very disappointed with myself that I ran him,” said De Bromhead.

“I was so happy with him and I said if he showed me anything that would stop me from running him then I wouldn’t have run him. He seemed in great form.

“Nothing obvious has shown up since. We have months to think about it now and hopefully we’ll get him back on track.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media