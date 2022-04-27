Angel Bleu to wait for French Guineas

Ralph Beckett has confirmed Angel Bleu will miss the Qipco 2000 Guineas this weekend in favour of a trip to Paris for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.
The Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner reappeared in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, where he was third to Perfect Power.
Speaking at Ascot on Wednesday, Beckett said: “Angel Bleu certainly won’t run (this weekend). He is going to go to France. He is in good shape. It is just the ground.
“There is the slight element that the form book indicates all his best form is round a bend. There is an element of that as well.”
A son of Dark Angel and the regular mount of Frankie Dettori, Angel Bleu enjoyed a fine juvenile campaign – winning the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood before scoring in the Lagardere on Arc day, a Group One success he backed up in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.
