30 Apr 2022

Khaadem hangs on to collect Palace House prize

Khaadem hangs on to collect Palace House prize

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

The front-running Khaadem resisted the late lunge of Existent to claim top honours in the Betfair Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

Winner of the 2019 Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood and successful in Listed company last season, the Charlie Hills-trained speedball was a 7-1 shot to secure a first Pattern-race success on the Rowley Mile.

Making his first appearance in Britain this year following a couple of runs in Dubai, Khaadem was quickly into stride when the stalls opened and was soon blazing a trail out in front.

Existent came out of the pack to challenge in the dying strides, but William Buick had kept just enough up his sleeve aboard Khaadem to collect the Group Three honours by a neck.

Twilight Calls, the 3-1 favourite to follow up his course and distance success of just over two weeks ago, could finish only fifth.

Alex Cole, racing manager for Khaadem’s owner Fitri Hay, said: “I don’t know much about the horse as we only bought him last year off Shadwell.

“He ran well his first run out in Dubai, which is where he was bought to run as that is where Jim and Fitri live, and then he was drawn badly his only other run.

“It’s hard to win these races. We’re over the moon. He loves fast ground and he seems to get on well with the jockey, although that is like most horses at present!

“We also bought Equilateral from Juddmonte out of Charlie’s yard. They are both proven horses.

“He’ll have to go to Ascot after that.”

Paddy Power trimmed the winner to 20-1 from 25s for the King’s Stand at the Royal meeting, while Coral and Unibet were more impressed and went 16s from 33s.

