Stylish success sees Buckaroo enter Irish 2,000 Guineas picture

Buckaroo booked a potential Irish 2,000 Guineas challenge as he got back to winning ways with a stylish victory in the Coolmore Arizona Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh.

Beaten only a short head on his reappearance in the Group Three Ballysax Stakes, the drop back to a mile worked the oracle in this Listed event as the son of Fastnet Rock cruised stylishly into contention approaching the two-furlong pole and quickly put the race to bed when Shane Crosse pushed the button inside the final furlong.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained 15-8 favourite was pushed out for a cosy four-length success from Navan scorer Wexford Native and New Energy, who faded into third having attempted to make all.

🥇 Smart performance from the @JosephOBrien2 trained 2yo BUCKAROO who gets off the mark @galwayraces on his second startpic.twitter.com/yq0EdjeQev — Qatar Racing (@Qatar_Racing) July 31, 2021

The winner – who runs in the colours of Qatar Racing – is now likely to stay at a mile and was shortened to 14-1 from 33-1 with Betfair for the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Before that is likely to be a return to the Curragh later this month.

O’Brien said: “I was really happy with that. I took a bit of a chance coming back to a mile, but I thought he’d been working with plenty of pace, maybe more than I was giving him credit for in his earlier days.

“He looks like an Irish Guineas horse.

“He’s a big, strong, powerful horse and has quite a laid-back attitude. I discussed it with Sheikh Fahad and we decided to come here and find out if he was a Guineas horse.

“I see him as more of an eight to 10-furlong horse than a 10 to 12-furlong horse. He seems to be versatile ground-wise.”

A third Group One for State Of Rest on a third continent! 👏 The Cox Plate winner toughs it out to land the Prix Ganay at @paris_longchamp for @JosephOBrien2 and @ShaneCrosse…pic.twitter.com/PuaPKj8Y8P — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) May 1, 2022

O’Brien also had news of his globetrotting stable star State Of Rest, who won the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

“He was really good and Shane gave him a great ride. He was caught three wide and managed to win,” he said.

“He’ll come back here (to the Curragh) for the Tattersalls Gold Cup.”