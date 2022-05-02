Layfayette continues progression in Mooresbridge Stakes

Layfayette came from last to first to bring up a hat-trick in the Coolmore Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien had won eight of the last 10 runnings of this Group Two contest, but his 5-2 favourite High Definition could not land a blow in fourth as Noel Meade’s five-year-old confirmed the form of their track-and-trip clash last month with authority.

Held up in the early stages by Chris Hayes, the 3-1 shot cruised into contention in a matter of strides approaching the final quarter of a mile.

Layfayette is thriving at present and produces a career-best effort to land the Group 2 @coolmorestud Sottsass @IrishEBF_ Mooresbridge Stakes in great style for the @chrishayes24 and @tuvastables team 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/EOWmmhETlJ — The Curragh Racecourse (@curraghrace) May 2, 2022

He responded for his rider to keep on strongly in the closing stages and record a three-quarter-length victory over Bear Story, who produced a fine effort to outrun odds of 14-1.

Meade won last year’s Tattersalls Gold Cup with Hevic Dream, and admitted there will be a temptation to supplement Layfayette for the Group One prize.

He said: “He’s not in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but we’ll have to think about supplementing him for it now. He certainly deserves a place in it.

“He’s in the Hardwicke and that is a possibility. He’s improving all the time and he was very good.

“As Chris said he nearly got there too soon. He’s beaten the same horses again but has beaten them better and I thought he travelled better today.

“We still think a mile and a half wouldn’t be a problem. I feel sorry for Oisin (Orr) because he won on him twice this year but Chris won the Lincoln and a Listed race last year and knows him well too.

“It would be an expensive call to put him in it (Tattersalls Gold Cup), but we’ll decide closer to the time.”