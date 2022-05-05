Search

05 May 2022

Gosden duo headline eight in the mix for Musidora prize

Gosden duo headline eight in the mix for Musidora prize

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 2:55 PM

Emily Upjohn and Nashwa give John and Thady Gosden a strong hand in the Tattersalla Musidora Stakes.

The York feature on Wednesday has attracted eight entries – and both of the Gosden runners are prominent in the Cazoo Oaks market.

Emily Upjohn is behind only Tuesday in the Epsom betting, having made a most impressive reappearance at Sandown last month.

Her stablemate looked equally good in powering home at Haydock under Hollie Doyle in the colours of Imad Al Sagar.

Remarkably the Musidora is a race Aidan O’Brien has won just once, with that victory coming through Snowfall 12 months ago. His representative on the Knavesmire this year is set to be The Algarve, who won a Gowran Park maiden on her final start at two.

Luna Dorada was a possible for the Lingfield Oaks Trial this weekend, but connections of the Ralph Beckett-trained filly look to have opted for York, where she won a novice event on her only juvenile outing.

The all-conquering Charlie Appleby and William Buick are set to team up with Newbury scorer Life Of Dreams, another in single figures for Epsom.

David Simcock has given the engagement to Ching Shih, with Mukaddamah (Roger Varian) and Ottilien (David Menuisier) completing the possibles.

A total of 17 have been left in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes, including Dragon Symbol.

The Cable Bay colt was involved in all the top sprints last year, finishing first in the Commonwealth Cup only to be demoted to second behind Campanelle following a stewards’ inquiry. He was also the runner-up in the July Cup and was third in the Nunthorpe.

He has since left Archie Watson and will be having his first run for Roger Varian.

Minzaal would be a fascinating contender for Owen Burrows in the Shadwell colours. A top-notch two-year-old, he was off the track until October when returning at Ascot, where the second of two runs saw him finish a fine third in the British Champions Sprint.

Globetrotting filly Happy Romance is in contention for Richard Hannon, with recent Newmarket winner Umm Kulthum carrying the hopes of Richard Fahey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media