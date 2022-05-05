Hello You coming back in trip after Guineas effort

David Loughnane is planning to drop Hello You back in trip after the filly failed to see out the mile in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

In her only previous try at the distance the daughter of Invincible Sprit finished a credible fifth behind winner Pizza Bianca in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, a race in which she was one place and just three-quarters adrift of subsequent Guineas heroine Cachet.

But having travelled keenly in the early stages, she faded in the closing furlong of the Rowley Mile Classic.

A Rockfel Stakes winner over seven furlongs and a Royal Ascot runner-up over six as a two-year-old, a return shorter could prove a wise call from her trainer.

He said: “She just didn’t stay, pure and simple. She was maybe a bit keen throughout the race, but she was one of the last horses off the bridle. She was everywhere I wanted her to be, the race opened up quite kindly for her and she came there travelling quite strongly, she just didn’t see out the final furlong.

“Rossa (Ryan) has not knocked her about and we’ll go back down in trip now over six and seven furlongs and just regroup and make another plan.

“It was very typical of the stallion Invincible Spirit, a lot of times they look like they want further, but realistically they are six- or seven-furlong horses more often than not.

Loughnane suggested a six-furlong contest at York could be a possible summer target for the three-year-old, but what route they take to the Knavesmire is yet to be decided.

“The most obvious target for her would be the Summer Stakes at York at the beginning of July, which is fillies only over six furlongs, but it’s early to say and nothing is set in stone at the moment,” added Loughnane.