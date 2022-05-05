Look Out Louis hangs for Chester triumph

Look Out Louis is a tough and reliable sprinter and gained another success in the ICM Stellar Sports Handicap at Chester.

The six-year-old, who joined Julie Camacho from Tim Easterby in October 2020, has seemingly found a new lease of life this spring.

After two good runs on the all-weather he reappeared with a promising effort at Newmarket and as a previous course winner with a low draw, he looked one of the most likely winners on paper.

Militia broke best, giving Look Out Louis (2-1 favourite) a tow into the straight and it all looked very straightforward – and it was until Count D’Orsay closed to within a head at the line.

It was tight at the end but Look Out Louis held on for @JCamachoRacing and @jasonhart13 in the opener on day two pic.twitter.com/rnb6rmJ636 — Nick Robson (@ValueRacingPlus) May 5, 2022

Jockey Jason Hart said: “Julie took a ticket for him to go last into the stalls as at Newmarket last time he got a bit fresh and he missed it half a beat which you can’t afford to do here.

“He kind of did, though, as Graham (Lee) was out really sharp (on Militia) but I was able to get a nice tow into it and luckily the line came in time and he’s got a long neck!

“I was running on fumes in the last 50 yards. The ground is just a bit dead today and he’d ideally want it like a road. They’ve done a great job with him at home, he just needs to be fresh.”

Ryan Moore lit up the Roodee on day one with a couple of front-running rides but he was content to take a lead on Outgate before striking for home in the Deepbridge Handicap.

Settled just behind the leader Value Theory, when they reached the cutaway in the straight Moore had plenty of horse underneath him to be able to strike for home and the 9-4 favourite looks a promising type for Daniel and Claire Kubler.

“Ryan gave him a beautiful ride and it all went very smoothly,” said Daniel Kubler.

“He was very complimentary about him and said he has the pace for seven furlongs and would stay a mile, but a stiff mile might stretch him at this stage.”