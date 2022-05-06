Search

06 May 2022

Rogue Millennium could put Clover in big-race spotlight

Rogue Millennium could put Clover in big-race spotlight

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 2:55 PM

Tom Clover is excited to roll the dice with Rogue Millennium in the SBK Oaks Trial at Lingfield.

Unraced for Marcus Tregoning and the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubawi changed hands for 35,000 guineas as part of the Shadwell dispersal in November.

She gave her new connections an immediate return on their investment when making a winning debut at Wetherby, and now tests the water at Listed company just under a fortnight later.

Clover said: “She won her maiden well, she’s by Dubawi and she’s a gorgeous looking filly, so I just felt why not take a chance?

“You’ll ask her and she finds for you and it’s hard to know how much is there. She’s a very willing partner, she’s in good form and we feel the extra two furlongs will suit her very well.

“Hopefully she can give a good account of herself and pick up some black type.”

Rogue Millennium is not entered for the Cazoo Oaks, but is in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

When asked whether she could be supplemented for next month’s Epsom Classic if successful on Saturday, Clover added: “It’s very much let’s cross that bridge when we come to it.

“I believe she goes to Lingfield with a chance in what looks an open race. There’s a few maiden winners in there and a few that are more battle-hardened perhaps. It will be a very interesting affair.

“I really like our filly and I would love her to run a massive race for the owners (The Rogues Gallery), who have been big supporters.”

Rogue Millennium is one of two once-raced winners in the field along with John and Thady Gosden’s Wolverhampton scorer Belt Buckle.

Aidan O’Brien, who won this race with top-class Seventh Heaven in 2016, is this year represented by recent Naas winner Emily Dickinson, the mount of Ryan Moore.

She reappeared this year when fifth to Above The Curve and Thoughts Of June at Leopardstown, before getting off the mark last month.

The form of her Leopardstown run has been well advertised this week and O’Brien is expecting further progress.

“She’s a very well-bred Dubawi filly out of Chicquita, so going up in trip was always going to suit her,” he said.

“She had just the one run last year and then first run back at Leopardstown against the two fillies who ran at Chester this week, she was a little green.

“She was still a bit babyish at Naas, where she met a bit of trouble but was still able to get out and win.

“She won nicely enough in the end and Ryan thought going up in trip would be no problem.”

The George Boughey-trained Mystic Wells turns out 11 days after recording a narrow victory in a Brighton handicap, while Nikhi (Jedd O’Keeffe), Speak (Andrew Balding) and Suzy’s Shoes (Eve Johnson Houghton) also feature.

The Group Three SBK Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes stages a rematch between Roger Varian’s She Do and the Hugo Palmer-trained Chocoya.

There was just three-quarters of a length between the pair when they finished first and fourth in the Listed Boadicea Stakes at Newmarket in October and both have been off the track since.

Palmer, who has booked the in-form Moore for the ride, said: “I’m happy with her. She likes fast ground and a sharp seven (furlongs) should suit her well.

“I think the fact she wants fast ground is important and she is a very game filly.”

Thunder Beauty (David O’Meara), Irish raider Wren’s Breath (Henry de Bromhead) and course winner Pearl Glory (Kevin Philippart De Foy) are also in the mix for what looks a wide-open contest.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media