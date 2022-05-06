Search

06 May 2022

Solid Stone powers to Huxley Stakes victory

Solid Stone powers to Huxley Stakes victory

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 4:25 PM

Solid Stone dominated the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing IRE-Incentive Scheme Huxley Stakes, giving Ryan Moore a seventh winner of the week at Chester.

The rider has been in flying form on the Roodee, claiming each of the three Classic trials on Aidan O’Brien-trained runners, but it was long-time associate Sir Michael Stoute who provided him with his latest success.

Moore looked eager to make all on the 4-1 shot, but with Majestic Dawn also keen to set the gallop, Solid Stone was instead settled in second and bowled along nicely.

In contrast 5-6 favourite Megallan never looked at home on the track, with Frankie Dettori getting to work a long way from the finish, also being pushed out wide as Moore unleased Solid Stone’s challenge.

The latter effortlessly assumed control in the straight and while Certain Lad – making his return from a 532-day absence – was game in defeat, he never looked like troubling the winner, being beaten three lengths at the line.

Stoute was not on the Roodee, but was pleased with what he saw.

“That was a nice performance. I’m not sure where we will go next. We were very pleased with that,” said the Freemason Lodge handler, whose charge was bouncing back from a below-par effort at the Saudi Cup meeting in January.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail, said: “We ignored the Saudi run. It was too firm for him, he was stuck on the outside and he just didn’t go at all.

“Last season ended with a couple of Group Three wins. I don’t know where he’ll go know, Sir Michael might have a plan.

“He’s a pretty good horse and the way he won there, he’s probably better than he’s ever been.

“Ryan seemed a bit surprised about the way he picked up there, because before he could be a bit laboured.

“Sir Michael really knows him know. He’s in good hands.”

Moore added: “He stays very well. He’s getting older and he looks after himself.

“They went very hard today, but he’s honest and he stuck it out very well.

“Maybe the others had excuses. He disappointed in Saudi, but he’s done it well there.”

Thady Gosden felt Megallan had not handled the track.

“They went very hard in front and he wasn’t in love with the tight turns,” he said.

“You live and learn, it’s unlikely we’ll bring him back here but he’s fine, it just hasn’t worked out here.

“I don’t know where we’ll go next.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media