Cleveland collects Chester Cup for O’Brien and Moore

Ryan Moore showed nerves of steel as he capped an exceptional week by giving Aidan O’Brien a first victory in the tote+ Chester Cup with Cleveland.

The red-hot rider was partnering his eighth winner of the May Festival as he guided the lightly-raced four-year-old to a narrow success on what was the Camelot colt’s first try beyond 10 furlongs and just his fifth career start.

Moore took a brave route in the two-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece, sticking to the inside rail on the notoriously tight track, content to sit in the pack for the majority of the two circuits before angling out at the top of the finishing straight in search of a run.

Coltrane (9-2 favourite) had already set sail for home, but when Cleveland (6-1) found space he accelerated in fine style for Moore, moving upsides with half a furlong to run before shading it by a neck on the line – a fifth win in as many Chester runners for O’Brien this week.

Guess who?! Cleveland wins the tote+ Chester Cup Handicap 🏆 Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore have been unstoppable this week! 👏#ITVRacing | #ChesterRaces | @Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/Ai3bLImvzW — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 6, 2022

Rajinsky was third, with another Irish raider Arcadian Sunrise fourth. Last year’s winner Falcon Eight kept on from the back to finish fifth under top-weight.

Moore said: “He made a nice enough comeback over 10 furlongs, but the quicker ground today would have helped him.

“He was still a little bit of a baby going around there, but he hasn’t had many runs. We didn’t have a lot of room, but he was able to pick his way through.

“I always felt like I was going to win if I could find the right gaps and got enough space.

“Maybe it wasn’t the best Chester Cup ever run, but I’m delighted to have won.”

🔥 Ryan Moore at Chester this week: 11151141211 pic.twitter.com/JyPyNX7KRP — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 6, 2022

On his unstoppable run on the Roodee, which has included all three Classic trials on O’Brien-trained horses, Moore added: “It’s been a good week, the horses have been running great, they have been all year in fairness and there’s a lot to look forward to, hopefully.”

Kevin Buckley, Coolmore’s UK representative, said: “It’s been an incredible week, that tops it all. I’m stuck for words.

“It’s incredible, isn’t it? It’s unreal, I’m kind of lost for words.

“We weren’t fully sure whether he’d be able to last out that trip, which clearly he did. He’s a fine-looking horse and the fact he was kept in training was indicative that he (O’Brien) had seen something early on.

“I always love coming to Chester in any case, but this week has been simply stunning. To win both Derby trials, the Oaks trial and to top it off with the Chester Cup is simply sensational.

All in a days work for Ryan Moore and @Ballydoyle who take the Chester Cup Moore now has 8 wins from 11 @ChesterRaces rides #DifferentClass pic.twitter.com/v0glpZ4X4U — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 6, 2022

“What Aidan has done with this horse is incredible, he hadn’t run for over 500 days before he ran at Naas and now he’s just won the Chester Cup on just the fifth run of his life.”

Bookmakers were impressed, with Betfair slashing the winner’s odds to 10-1 from 66-1 for the Ascot Gold Cup.