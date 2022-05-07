Search

07 May 2022

Al Aasy returns to his best in style at Ascot

Al Aasy returns to his best in style at Ascot

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 4:25 PM

Al Aasy returned to winning ways at Ascot with a comfortable victory in the Listed Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes for Dane O’Neill and William Haggas.

The Shadwell-owned five-year-old was on the comeback trail after fizzling out last term following a brilliant start to his four-year-old campaign.

A mid-season gelding operation seemed to derail him after a string of wins and second places in Group contests, beginning with success in the John Porter and the Aston Park before he was then beaten by just a neck in the Coronation Cup and the Princess of Wales’s Stakes.

Back in action at Ascot he showed his class has not left him when striking late to secure a two-length triumph over Brian Meehan’s Mandoob having started as the 5-4 favourite.

Maureen Haggas, assistant to her husband, said: “He’s been a Group winner so he should win a Listed race like that, but I thought Dane gave him a beautiful ride, he kept him interested and he settled really well.

“They didn’t go very fast but he settled nicely and didn’t do anything wrong, he had a nice run round and hopefully it’ll just do his confidence good – he seems to have enjoyed it.

“That’s important, he’s got to enjoy himself and that’s how you get the best out of him.

“They need to enjoy it, he’s won today having an easy time and that’s important too, they don’t get confidence from having hard races every time, unless they’re really tough and there aren’t that many of those horses around.

“He’s been a gelding a while now and it maybe knocked that streak out of him, you need to be clever when you ride him and kid him along a little bit – he’s got stacks of ability.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media