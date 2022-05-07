Rich Strike produces huge upset in Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike produced a sensational 80-1 upset to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
The Eric Reed-trained colt only made the field on Friday with the scratching of Ethereal Road, but powered home from an unpromising position under Sonny Leon to stun favourite Epicenter and Zandon.
The winner had just a couple behind him entering the back stretch, with the first half-mile run at almost sprint speed.
Leon made his move rounding the home turn on the outside of Mo Donegal, edging his way through traffic and finding a lane on the inside rail, before cutting to the outside of Messier to lunge late and deny Steve Asmussen’s Epicenter, who had taken over at the top of the stretch. Zandon was third.
