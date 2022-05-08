Search

08 May 2022

Evans hoping Rohaan can sparkle again at York

Evans hoping Rohaan can sparkle again at York

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 2:55 PM

David Evans wants to see Rohaan return to form in Wednesday’s 1895 Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes.

Winner of the Pavilion Stakes, the Sandy Lane and the Wokingham as a three-year-old last season, he went on to struggle in the second half of the campaign.

As his Haydock and Royal Ascot wins came on very deep ground many have Rohaan marked as a mud lover, but Evans feels that is not the case.

“Rohaan seems fine and he’ll go to York on Wednesday. I’m hoping William Buick will ride him, that’s the plan, anyway,” said Evans.

“I’m not worried about the ground. They are forecast some rain and I’m not convinced he needs it as soft as we always thought he did.

“As he’s got older, he’s got bigger and stronger and I think he just struggles to pull himself out of deep ground. I know it was very soft when he won at Haydock and Ascot, but I don’t think he wants it like that now.

“I’d like to get him back on song. We had a very good year last year but that means it’s going to be tougher this year doesn’t it, we’ve got to take on top class horses.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media