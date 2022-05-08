Evans hoping Rohaan can sparkle again at York

David Evans wants to see Rohaan return to form in Wednesday’s 1895 Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes.

Winner of the Pavilion Stakes, the Sandy Lane and the Wokingham as a three-year-old last season, he went on to struggle in the second half of the campaign.

As his Haydock and Royal Ascot wins came on very deep ground many have Rohaan marked as a mud lover, but Evans feels that is not the case.

“Rohaan seems fine and he’ll go to York on Wednesday. I’m hoping William Buick will ride him, that’s the plan, anyway,” said Evans.

“I’m not worried about the ground. They are forecast some rain and I’m not convinced he needs it as soft as we always thought he did.

“As he’s got older, he’s got bigger and stronger and I think he just struggles to pull himself out of deep ground. I know it was very soft when he won at Haydock and Ascot, but I don’t think he wants it like that now.

“I’d like to get him back on song. We had a very good year last year but that means it’s going to be tougher this year doesn’t it, we’ve got to take on top class horses.”