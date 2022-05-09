Tuesday set for Irish Guineas outing en route to Epsom

Tuesday is on course to take in the Irish 1,000 Guineas before heading to the Cazoo Oaks.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained filly finished third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on what was the third outing of her career.

A full-sister to Minding, she has a strong Classic pedigree and O’Brien will given her every chance to add her own name to a prestigious roll of honour.

With Ryan Moore on Tenebrism at Newmarket she was ridden by Frankie Dettori, who has partnered several big winners for O’Brien in recent years.

“The first thing Frankie said when he got off her after Newmarket was the Irish Guineas. We left her in and we’ll see after that. She’s not a three-year-old until the first week in June, so what she’s doing is amazing,” said O’Brien.

⭐️ @the_doyler does the 2000-1000 Guineas double Nell Gwyn heroine Cachet makes virtually all to win the first Fillies' Classic of the season to provide @gbougheyracing with a first Classic success@NewmarketRace | @HighclereRacing pic.twitter.com/6rdRhdcrKN — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 1, 2022

“Looking at her in the Guineas, you’d say that she’d definitely get a mile and a quarter well and is crying out to go up in trip. She’s still only a baby, so at the moment we’re looking at going to the Irish Guineas with her and then we’ll go to the Oaks, much like her sister did (Minding).

“We’ve done it plenty with the fillies. They’re fit and ready and conditioned, so we’re happy for them to go there.

“Some years there’s not as much of a gap between the (Irish) Guineas and Epsom, but when there’s two weeks you have a chance of doing it if they’re after having a run or two before it.”

O’Brien won with all five runners he sent to Chester last week, including a mildly surprising winner of the Cheshire Oaks, Thoughts Of June.

“You wouldn’t run Thoughts Of June over a mile as she’s a mile-and-a-half filly. She’s a big filly that stays well,” said O’Brien.

“I sent her to Chester to see how she’d handle a track like that, and really she was probably too big for Chester. She’s nearly 17 hands, but she went round the bend well and Ryan gave her a great ride. The plan at the moment is to go to Epsom.”

Others in the mix for Epsom include recent Listed winner Concert Hall and Musidora-bound The Algarve.

“We’ve got Tuesday, Concert Hall is a very strong possible and The Algarve, who goes for the Musidora first, as well,” O’Brien added.