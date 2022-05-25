Morghom connections taking low-key approach

Connections of promising prospect Morghom will keep their sights low for the time being after he lost his unbeaten record at Newbury two weeks ago.

The three-year-old Dubawi colt was visually impressive when scoring by three and a half lengths in a mile Newbury maiden on debut in April.

Yet sent off at odds-on to follow up over seven furlongs at the same track in a novices’ race a month later, the Marcus Tregoning-trained Morghom had his colours lowered when finishing five lengths adrift of Whitebeam.

Impressive – son of Dubawi and related to plenty of winners, Morghom makes a winning debut at @NewburyRacing, delighting trainer Marcus Tregoning who said afterwards: "I'm sure he's quite good, I think he is." pic.twitter.com/cXnqbzCXrM — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 16, 2022

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Stud, the colt’s owners, says connections have decided to give him a little more time to mature ahead of his next engagement.

“Nothing came to light with his last run,” said Gold.

“He is in at Chester on Saturday, although Marcus has decided to give him a little bit more time, so we will wait and see what options there are.

“It is not going to be anything big. We will feel our way with him. Hopefully, he is a nice horse who will develop in time.”