Search

23 Jun 2022

Real World remains in Coral-Eclipse reckoning

Real World remains in Coral-Eclipse reckoning

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 4:25 PM

Real World is still in the mix for Saturday week’s Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, having chased home Baaeed on his last two outings.

Saeed bin Suroor’s five-year-old got closer to William Haggas’ unbeaten star at Royal Ascot than he did in the Lockinge, although he was still beaten by a length and three-quarters.

A step up to 10 furlongs – a distance at which he has won before – is now under consideration, and it would also mean a Baaeed-free race.

“He’s in the race and we just need to see how he comes out of Ascot,” said Bin Suroor.

“I want to see how he is next week but it’s so far so good, he looks happy and fresh but we need to see closer to the race.

“We will go back up to a mile and a quarter with him, he’s won over it before in a Listed race at Newbury last year so it is definitely something to look at.

“He got closer to Baaeed. He was coming back at him, I think there could be more to come from him at 10 furlongs.

“If you look at his pedigree you might not think he’d stay, but we’ve seen him get it before.

“He’s a class horse. The Juddmonte International is another race we could look at.”

In seven starts on turf, Baaeed is the only horse to beat Real World, who again tried dirt earlier in the year in the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media