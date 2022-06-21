Nunthorpe entry to be made for speed queen Dramatised

Impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised will get an entry in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old scorched the Ascot turf last week, never looking in any danger in cruising to victory by a length and three-quarters.

In the immediate aftermath owner Steve Parkin mentioned the Lowther at the York meeting while the Prix Morny at Deauville the same weekend is another option for the Showcasing filly.

Should she take on her elders in the Nunthorpe, however, for which she is a 5-1 chance with Unibet, she would be attempting to become the first juvenile winner since John Best’s Kingsgate Native in 2007.

“All the horses have come out of Ascot well,” said Burke, who enjoyed a special week.

Seriously impressive filly! Dramatised sparkles in the Queen Mary for @karl_burke and gives Danny Tudhope his third #RoyalAscot winner of the week! pic.twitter.com/QU0w7gFX1E — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 15, 2022

“Dramatised will certainly have an entry in the Nunthorpe, but we’ll keep all options open at this stage.

“I’m not sure there’s that much for her before then. It will either be the French race, the Lowther or the Nunthorpe.

“It was a nice race to watch, it was a good meeting as a whole.”

The Leyburn handler was also on the mark with Holloway Boy, who won the Chesham at 40-1 on his debut.

“We’ve not plans for him at the moment, were just seeing how he comes out of it,” said Burke.

“We’ll maybe look at the Vintage at Goodwood or maybe the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, something like that maybe.”