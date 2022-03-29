First Drive: Does the updated Alpine A110 GT improve an already excellent package?

What is it?

Speak to any car enthusiast and they’d probably agree that most performance cars are now too big, too heavy and too powerful to truly enjoy on the road. However, when the Alpine A110 was introduced in 2017, it was a simple, lightweight sports car that seemed to celebrate all that was missing from the current crop of fast road cars.

For 2022, Alpine, the performance division of French car maker Renault, has given the A110 a freshen up. Changes are generally quite subtle, so we got behind the wheel to see if an already impressive package has seen an improvement.

What’s new?

There are now three versions, simplifying the range and offering an easy choice between styles. The A110 is the entry model and has a lower-powered engine and softer chassis, the A110 S is the priciest and has a sporty setup with a more powerful engine, while the A110 GT is the compromise in the middle, with the softer chassis but uprated engine.

Other changes include a new and upgraded multimedia system, which was a real weak point on the previous car, as well as new equipment packs and new paint colours.

What’s under the bonnet?

All three versions use a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, feeding the rear wheels.

The entry-level model makes 249bhp and 320Nm of torque, with a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds. The GT and S have the engine tuned up to 296bhp and 340Nm of torque, which drops the 0-60mph time down to 4.2 seconds.

There’s not a great deal of difference in the economy figures across the two power outputs. The lower-powered unit has CO2 emissions of up to 158g/km with combined fuel economy of 42.2. Both the GT and S have CO2 emissions up to 160g/km, with fuel economy of 41.5 and 40.9 respectively.

What’s it like to drive?

The first thing that hits when you jump in the A110 is how light and simple everything feels. It looks modern inside but has a decidedly old school approach. The entry model feels pretty quick but has a softer temperament that encourages a less aggressive driving style.

Step into the S and it’s a completely different experience. The engine’s extra 50bhp gives it a much racier character and demands to driven hard. The Sport chassis is arguably too much for the road, as the car it tugged from side to side by road imperfections and crashes into potholes. It’s a fantastic experience, but feels like it’s designed as more of a track toy.

The GT, then, feels like the sweet spot on UK roads. It has that fiery engine that’s a joy to rev out, but also has the softer chassis that’s friendlier on broken tarmac.

How does it look?

The Alpine has that simple, classic sports car look that comes from its inspiration, the original Alpine A110 of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Its tiny proportions and quirky circular lamps up front give it a truly unique loo and the lack of wings and obnoxious aerodynamic devices make it the classy sports car choice.

However, opt for the S and you can change all that through the addition of an Aero Kit. It adds a large spoiler at the rear, a front lip, and a flat underfloor piece. While it might go somewhat against the A110’s ethos, it does look fantastic – especially when paired with the new Fire Orange paint job.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is not the fanciest you’ll find at this price point, with more than a hint of Renault to be found. However, there is a generally premium air about the A110, with some good quality materials and comfortable seats. It’s small, but not claustrophobic, though there’s not much in the way of practical cubby holes or storage space.

The most welcome improvement comes from the infotainment system. The outgoing model felt very dated in this department, but the new model addresses all those issues. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, two USB outlets, and an optional stereo upgrade, too.

What’s the spec like?

The A110 opens the range at £49,905 and for this you get Brembo brakes all around, adjustable sport seats, cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

Price-wise the GT sits in the middle of the range at £59,355 and adds the sport exhaust system, 18-inch alloy wheels, the upgraded Focal sound system and front and rear parking sensors.

At the top of the range is the sporty S, which is a little more expensive than the GT at £59,955 and adds a telematics system, rear parking sensors, 18-inch ‘GT Race’ alloy wheels, and Sabelt Sport one-piece bucket seats.

Verdict

The Alpine A110 continues to be one of the most underrated options in the modern performance car market. It doesn’t have a fancy badge or ludicrous performance figures, but it offers one of the purest driving experiences around.

The new trim line-up is great, making it easier to choose your ideal combination of comfort and performance. The S feels a little too far for UK roads, with the GT feeling like the pick of the bunch. If the shouty engine isn’t essential, the entry-level A110 will provide all the driving thrills most will require, making it arguably the value proposition here.